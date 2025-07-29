Nate Bargatze Weekend of Winning

Nate Bargatze

Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to Kia Center on August 16th and 17th!

This weekend, 98.9 WMMO wants to give you a night out to catch the show! Listen for keywords to be announced, and enter below for your opportunity to win a $100 gift card to Marlow’s Tavern and two tickets catch Nate Bargatze on Sunday, August 17th.

Listening Times:

  • Fri. 8/1: 5p-11p
  • Sat. 8/2: 10a-7p
  • Sun. 8/3: 10a-8p

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/1/25-8/3/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen keywords and complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Nate Bargatze at Kia Center on 8/17/25 and a $100 Marlow Tavern gift card. ARV = $205.50. For full rules, click here. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

