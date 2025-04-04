Nominate a First Responder to Win Four Tickets to Island H2O Water Park

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday. Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week, our honoree will win four tickets to Island H2O Water Park!

Lets go to Island H2O Water Park! Go wild, go together, go chill. Keep the fun going all season long with thrilling slides, relaxing pools, and unforgettable memories.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

Island H2O Water Park

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/7/25-4/11/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Island H2O Water Park. ARV = $159.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

