Nominate a First Responder to Win a $100 Ford’s Garage Gift Card

WMMO First Responder Friday

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week’s honoree will win a $100 gift card to Ford’s Garage!

Power up with flavor-packed entrées under 1,000 calories at Ford’s Garage. Cruise in for craveable Supercharged Bowls featuring honey chipotle chicken, seared ahi tuna, lemon herb shrimp, and the new Ford’s Burger Bowl. The Fuel Efficient Fare menu delivers big taste—without the heavy lift. Find your nearest Ford’s Garage at FordsGarageUSA.com.

Ford's Garage

.NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/4/26-4/17/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Up to two winners total. Odds vary. Prize: a $100 gift certificate to Ford’s Garage. Terms and conditions on gift certificate apply.. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group