Nominate a First Responder to Win a $100 Gift Card to Fishlips Waterfront Bar & Grill

WMMO First Responder Friday

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week, our honoree will win a $100 gift card to Fishlips Waterfront Bar & Grill at Port Canaveral!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/27/26-3/6/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One $100 gift certificate to Fishlips Waterfront Bar & Grill at Port Canaveral. Certificate terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $100 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

