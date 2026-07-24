Nominate a First Responder to Win a $100 Gift Card to Ford's Garage

WMMO First Responder Friday

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week’s honoree will win a $100 gift card to Ford’s Garage!

This summer, pull into Ford’s Garage for the all-new Great American Cookout Menu. Enjoy backyard BBQ favorites like the Ford’s BBQ Trio with ribs, smoked sausage and pulled chicken, or the Highway 101 Burger stacked with smoked gouda, bacon and tomato red onion jam. Top it off with Strawberry Shortcake or a Strawberry Shortshake, plus craveable seasonal sips. Available for a limited time at participating Ford’s Garage locations nationwide. Visit FordsGarageUSA.com and shift summer into high gear.

Ford's Garage

Ford's Garage

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/27/26-7/31/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: a $100 gift certificate to Ford’s Garage. Terms and conditions on gift certificate apply. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group