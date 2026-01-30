Nominate a First Responder to Win a $100 Gift Card to Ford’s Garage

Fords Garage

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week, our honoree will receive a $100 gift card to Ford’s Garage.

Power up with flavor-packed entrées under 1,000 calories at Ford’s Garage. Cruise in for craveable Supercharged Bowls featuring honey chipotle chicken, seared ahi tuna, lemon herb shrimp, and the new Ford’s Burger Bowl. The Fuel Efficient Fare menu delivers big taste—without the heavy lift. Find your nearest Ford’s Garage at FordsGarageUSA.com.

Ford's Garage

WMMO First Responder Friday

Click below to add email address to complete nomination form.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/2/26-2/6/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One $100 gift certificate to Ford’s Garage - terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

