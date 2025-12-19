Nominate a First Responder to Win a $100 Gift Card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday. Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week, our honoree will receive a $100 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill!

Live Great, Eat Greek at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, where you can enjoy authentic Greek favorites plus classics with a modern twist. From delicious gyros and savory souvlaki skewers to the limited time only Loaded Feta Fries, The Great Greek offers unbeatable options for your next meal on the go or group gathering. Choose from a variety of dishes made in-house each day, including:

Loaded Feta Fries – The Great Greek’s famous Feta Fries, loaded with your choice of chicken or gyro meat and sopped with tangy garlic sauce

– The Great Greek’s famous Feta Fries, loaded with your choice of chicken or gyro meat and sopped with tangy garlic sauce The Great Greek Gyro – Beef and Lamb or Grilled Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta Cheese, wrapped in fresh Pita Bread

– Beef and Lamb or Grilled Chicken topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta Cheese, wrapped in fresh Pita Bread Classic Greek Salad – Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs. Optional available add-ons: Falafel, Dolmades, Gyro Meat, Chicken Breast, Steak Tenderloin, Jumbo Shrimp, Leg of Lamb, Atlantic Salmon

– Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs. Optional available add-ons: Falafel, Dolmades, Gyro Meat, Chicken Breast, Steak Tenderloin, Jumbo Shrimp, Leg of Lamb, Atlantic Salmon Grilled Steak Souvlaki – Juicy Tenderloin Steak with Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Don’t forget to check out The Great Greek for your holiday catering needs! For more information and to place an order, visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com/locations

First Responder Friday - Fairwinds

The Great Greek

Click below to add email address to complete nomination form.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/22/25-12/26/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Prize: One $100 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. ARV = $100. ARV = $100.For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group