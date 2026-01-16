Nominate a First Responder to Win a $100 Gift Card to Marlow’s Tavern

Marlow’s Tavern

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week, our honoree will receive a $100 gift card to Marlow’s Tavern.

Warm up this season with Marlow’s Tavern and its all-new fall and winter menu! Featuring chef-driven comfort favorites, seasonal ingredients, and handcrafted cocktails, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy cozy flavors and festive vibes. From hearty entrées to seasonal sips, every dish is made to make the holidays feel extra special. Enter now for your chance to enjoy the comforting flavors and welcoming hospitality that make Marlow’s a neighborhood favorite.

For more information, visit www.marlowstavern.com.

WMMO First Responder Friday

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/20/26-1/23/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Prize: One $100 gift certificate to Marlow’s Tavern - terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

