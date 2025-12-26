Nominate a First Responder to Win a $100 Gift Card to Splitsville at Disney Springs

Splitsville

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday. Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week, our honoree will receive a $100 gift card to Splitsville at Disney Springs.

First Responder Friday - Fairwinds

Click below to add email address to complete nomination form.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/26/25-1/9/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Prize: One $100 gift certificate to Splitsville at Disney Springs - terms & conditions may apply. ARV = $100.For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

