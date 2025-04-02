Nominate a First Responder to win a $100 Twin Peaks Gift Card

First Responder Friday - Fairwinds

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday. Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week, our honoree will win a $100 Twin Peaks gift card!

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

Twin Peaks

Click below to add email address to complete nomination form.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/31/25-4/4/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: $100 Twin Peaks gift card. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group