Nominate a First Responder to Win Four Tickets to Seaworld’s Holiday Celebration

First Responder Friday - Fairwinds

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday. Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week, our honoree will receive four tickets to Seaworld’s Holiday Celebration happening select dates now through January 5th, plus a sampling package for festive food and seasonal sips!

The wonders of the sea meet the joy of the holidays at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration! From underwater discoveries on the all-new Expedition Odyssey ride, to making new friends with Emperor Penguins at Antarctica. Enjoy Sesame Street Land, award-winning shows, ice skating, a colorful parade, and festive new flavors in a winter wonderland filled with millions of twinkling lights.

Real holiday cheer meets unreal wonders at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration. Select dates now through January 5th!

*SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is included with park admission.

Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

Click below to add email address to complete nomination form.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/15/25-12/19/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Prize: Four (4) tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration (Christmas Celebration is select dates now through January 5th and is included with Park Admission) + sampling package for festive food and seasonal sips. ARV = $600.For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

