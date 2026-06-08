Nominate a First Responder to Win a Pair of Tickets to Discovery Cove's Paradise Nights

Discovery Cove Paradise Nights

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week’s honoree will win a pair of tickets to Discovery Cove during Paradise Nights!

As the sun sets, the celebration begins at Discovery Cove during Paradise Nights – a NEW, separately-ticketed dinner show designed for the whole family. Your night begins with a sunset happy hour on the white sands of Serenity Bay, then indulge in an all-you-can-eat island-inspired buffet including beer, wine, and refreshing drinks. Experience breathtaking live entertainment inspired by the power of earth, air, fire, and water — all set within the tropical paradise of Discovery Cove. Paradise Nights runs select nights June through August.

Listen at 8am with Jay and Brandi for your shot at winning two tickets to Discovery Cove Paradise Nights!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

Discovery Cove Paradise Nights (WMMO)

WMMO First Responder Friday

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/8/26-6/12/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to Discovery Cove Paradise Nights select nights June 5th-August 8th. ARV = $234. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group