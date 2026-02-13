Nominate a First Responder to Win Tickets to the Central Florida Fair

WMMO First Responder Friday

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week, our honoree will receive four tickets to the Central Florida Fair, plus four tickets for unlimited rides!

The Central Florida Fair returns for its 114th year, continuing a beloved tradition that blends affordable family fun, classic fair nostalgia and fresh entertainment for a new generation. As one of the region’s longest-running community events, the Central Florida Fair offers something for everyone—from thrilling rides and favorite fair foods to live entertainment and laid-back date-night experiences—all while generating meaningful economic and cultural impact across Central Florida.

Click here for more information.

Central Florida Fair

Click below to add email address to complete nomination form.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/16/26-2/20/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One four pack of tickets and ride bands to the Central Florida Fair. ARV = $115. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group