Nominate a First Responder to Win Tickets to See One Night of Queen

WMMO First Responder Friday

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week’s honoree will win two tickets to see One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen and The Works, is coming to Orlando live at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Experience the legendary music and iconic hits of Queen in this acclaimed live tribute show!

For more ticket information, click here.

One Night of Queen

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/23/26-3/27/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Up to two winners total. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of tickets to see “One Night of Queen” at the Doctor Phillips Center on May 6th, 2026 ARV = $81.42. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group