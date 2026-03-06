Nominate a First Responder to Win Tickets to See Triumph at Hard Rock Live on April 10th

WMMO First Responder Friday

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below.

This week’s honoree will win two tickets to see Triumph live at Hard Rock Live on April 10th! The show headlines the 23rd Annual Celebration Exotic Car Festival and supports Make-a-Wish.

Watch Triumph’s Gil Moore talk with Joe Rock about their tour kick off show and Make A Wish benefit at Hard Rock Live. Click here.

Triumph

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/9/26-3/13/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Triumph with special guest April Wayne at the Hard Rock Live Orlando on 5/10/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

