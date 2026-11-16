SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

Nominate a dedicated & courageous First Responder for 98.9 WMMO’s First Responder Friday.

Joe Rock will highlight one local super hero every Friday! He’ll also gift them with a special prize of the week. You can share your story and complete your nomination below!

This week’s honoree will win a four-pack of tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration!

The season of wonder comes to life at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration! From exciting new Arctic adventures on the all-new Expedition Odyssey Fire & Ice, to the long-awaited return of a holiday Favorite – Miracles! Enjoy dazzling shows, ice skating, a colorful parade, fireworks, and festive new flavors in a winter wonderland filled with millions of twinkling lights. SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, select dates now through January 4th. Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com

*Event is included with park admission

WMMO First Responder Friday

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/16/26- 11/20/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, Flagler, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) weekly winner will be selected per week in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, valid through 3/31/27, plus a parking pass. ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group