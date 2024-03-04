Ocoee Music Fest on April 12th & 13th w/ Bret Michaels Live on Friday Night

Ocoee Music Fest

Join 98.9 WMMO on Friday, April 12th at Ocoee Music Fest for a free concert featuring Bret Michaels and more!

The Ocoee Music Festival takes place at Bill Breeze Park on April 12th & 13th and is dedicated to celebrating Ocoee’s small town traditions with music, community, small businesses, and fun. Over the past 30 years, the festival has grown from a few hundred to 40,000 attendees. Enjoy an array of festival food, carnival rides for the kids, a unique marketplace, beer garden, and epic musical performances.

Bill Breeze Park is located at: 125 N. Lakeshore Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761.

