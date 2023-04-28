One More Try To Win Tesla Tickets

Tesla

98.9 WMMO presents Tesla at the House of Blues on Friday, May 5th and Saturday, May 6th, 2023! You have one last shot at winning a pair of tickets!

Listen this week (5/1-5/4) at 4p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to catch Tesla in concert this Friday, May 5th at the House of Blues! Tune-in for the cue to call and dial 844-862-9890 for your final way opportunity to win from 98.9 WMMO!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 1st, 2023 - May 4th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . Listen for cue to call for one time per day and be correct designated caller to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Tesla in concert at the House of Blues on May 5th, 2023. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group