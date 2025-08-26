Orlando Boat Show Returns September 5th-7th

Orlando Boat Show

The 2025 Orlando Boat Show, set for September 5-7 at the Orange County Convention Center, promises to be a spectacular event for boating enthusiasts and families. Featuring over 600 boats from 21 dealers, the show offers a unique opportunity to explore the latest in boating innovations and enjoy a range of fun activities for all ages.

Highlights include the return of Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel, a Kids Fishing Clinic, live trout catching, and themed street performances from a pirate magician and mermaid stilt walkers. With kids 12 and under admitted free, this event is sure to provide unforgettable memories for the whole family.

Don’t miss out on Central Florida’s premier boating event of the year! To purchase tickets, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group