Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival - October 4th

Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival

Looking for an unforgettable adventure? Mark your calendar for October 4th and join the Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival at Bill Frederick Park! Whether you’re a seasoned paddler or a first-timer, everyone’s welcome—form your own team or sign up solo. Enjoy a day of racing, music, and fun, all while supporting the Orlando Community and Youth Trust. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting community event!

Register now at gwndragonboat.com and get ready to make waves!

