Orlando Pup Crawl - May 17th

Orlando Pup Crawl

98.9 WMMO invites you to the Orlando Pup Crawl presented by GoSee Local and Pet Alliance on Saturday, May 17th from 4p-8p in the Ivanhoe Village District!

Prepare for a fun-filled evening as you and your furry friend explore the vibrant and charming dog-friendly venues of Ivanhoe Village. Meet up to 15 local pet industry vendors at multiple locations! Enjoy specially crafted Pup Crawl-themed Cocktails & “Yappie Hour” prices, available exclusively for wristband holders. Ticket purchase is required to participate in drink specials, activities, swag, contests, etc. Age Requirement: Must be 21+ to participate in drink specials.

To purchase tickets, click here. Each ticket purchase help support a local non-profit dog charity, enhancing our community’s welfare.

