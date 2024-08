OUC Orlando Half Marathon

98.9 WMMO invites you to the OUC Orlando Half Marathon in Downtown Orlando on Saturday, December 7th starting at 7:15am!

One of the top road races in the Southeast, the OUC Orlando Half Marathon winds through scenic Downtown Orlando and finishes at beautiful Lake Eola Park. Join over 4,000 runners and walkers for this Orlando tradition. Enjoy live music along the course, local beer and a lakeside party.

To register and for more info, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group