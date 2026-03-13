Paddy’s Day Parking Lot Party & Truck Pull to Support St. Baldrick’s Foundation

Paddy's Day Parking Lot Party

Join us to have some fun – and be a hero for kids with cancer! Come be a part of the 25th year of St. Baldrick’s volunteers working to Conquer Kids’ Cancer! You’ll be giving hope to thousands of kids diagnosed with cancer every day – from babies and toddlers to children, teens and young adults. In fact, you’ll be saving lives! Our event will speed the search for cures through St. Baldrick’s, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants.

Sign up to participate or to raise money another way. Can’t join us? Please make a generous donation to give kids the long, healthy lives they deserve. You can accelerate the next 25 years of cures for kids with cancer!

WHEN - Saturday 3/14 from 1p-5p

WHERE - Citrus City Craft 101 N Country Club Road Lake Mary

For more information, click here.

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