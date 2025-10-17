Party One Last Time at Post Time Lounge with 98.9 WMMO

Post Time

The legendary Post Time Lounge & Cafe will be closing its doors for good soon, but let’s celebrate one last time on Thursday, October 30th from 7p-9p!

Join Supa Dave & Brandi at 98.9 WMMO’s Closing Time at Post Time for a night of live music, memories and 98 cent Bud Light on draft while it last.

Plus, you can enter for your shot at scoring two 4-day passes to Welcome to Rockville!

The Bud Light 98 cent drafts start to flow at 7pm followed by live music with Will Hammer at 8pm.

We hope to see you for one last farewell for an Orlando icon -the Post Time Lounge!

21 + event. Drink responsibly.

