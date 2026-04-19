Pathway Homes and Island H20 Water Park Present the 6th Annual Duck Race

Pathway Homes

Join 98.9 WMMO for Pathway Homes’ DUCK RACE 2026 on May 16th at Island H20 Water Park!

WHAT

Pathways Homes of Florida is holding its 6th annual DUCK RACE at Island H20 Waterpark on Saturday, May 16. Hundreds of rubber ducks of various sizes will race around the Island H20 Waterpark’s lazy river to show support for ending homelessness that affects over 2,000 Central Floridians. By racing a duck, donors and attendees will help beat homelessness as they cheer for their duck to cross the finish line. A portion of every ticket purchased that day will also support the race. All proceeds will go toward Pathway’s efforts to provide housing and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and mental illnesses.

WHEN

Saturday, May 16, 2026, 9:00am

WHERE

Island H2O Waterpark

3230 Inspiration Drive, Kissimmee

WHY

Pathway Homes of Florida is a nonprofit working to prevent and end homelessness. By partnering with the Central Florida Homeless Services Network to use funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Central Florida Foundation, Orange County, the City of Orlando and other public and private partners, Pathways helps families and chronically homeless adults with mental illnesses, substance abuse disorders and/or other co-occurring disabilities find housing and receive services they need to recover and move forward. Pathway Home’s DUCK RACE helps raise funds to support this important work.

COST

Ducks range from $10-$20 . A portion of park tickets purchased that day will also support the race.

HOW

To sponsor the event, race a duck or learn more, visit: https://www.pathwayhomesflorida.org/

Pathway Homes

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