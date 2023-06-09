Peter Frampton Weekend Of Winning

Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton is bringing his ‘Never Say Never Tour’ to Hard Rock Live on June 30th and WMMO has your way in!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (6/9-6/11) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Listening Times:

Fri. 6/9: 6p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

6p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 6/10: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 6/11: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 9th, 2023 - June 11th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO for the keywords (6/9/23-6/11/23) and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Peter Frampton at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on June 30, 2023. ARV = $125. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

