Red, Hot & Boom

Central Florida’s hottest Independence Day celebration and largest fireworks show! The event kicks off at 5pm with live music, a beer garden, gaming zone, plus food & beverages are available for purchase. It’s family friendly and admission is free. Event is brought to you by the City of Altamonte Springs, Emerson International, AdventHealth and SeaWorld.

