REO Speedwagon tickets up for grabs

The Summer Road Trip 2024 tour featuring REO Speedwagon and Train is making a stop in Tampa on August 20th and you could win tickets to the show!

Listen this week (8/5-8/9) at 7a & 5p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see REO Speedwagon at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 20th! You can also enter below (8/5-8/18) for another way to win.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Online: 8/5/24-8/18/24. On-air: 8/5/24-8/9/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above or listen during the designated times, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Ten (10) winners will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see REO Speedwagon at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 20, 2024. ARV = $97. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

