Rolling Stones Weekend of Winning

rolling stones orlando

We’ve got you covered this weekend with tickets to see The Rolling Stones! Listen for the keywords this weekend (5/31-6/2) for your shot to score two tickets to catch Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood take the stage at Camping World Stadium on June 3rd for their Hackney Diamonds ‘24 Tour!

Listening Times:

  • Fri. 5/31: 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour)
  • Sat. 6/1: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)
  • Sun. 6/2: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

For tickets and show info, click here.

The Rolling Stones

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/31/24-6/2/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords during the designated times and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Prize: two tickets to see the Rolling Stones at Camping World Stadium on June 3, 2024. ARV = $152. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!