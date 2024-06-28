Sammy Hagar Weekend of Winning

Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar is bringing The Best Of All Worlds Summer 2024 Tour to Tampa & he’s performing with rock heavyweights Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham! Plus, Loverboy will be opening the show.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (6/28-6/30) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Sammy Hagar perform live at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 14th!

Listening Times:

  • Fri. 6/28: 7p-midnight (every hour on the hour)
  • Sat. 6/29: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)
  • Sun. 6/30: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/28/24-6/30/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Sammy Hagar live 7/14/23 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!