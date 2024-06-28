Sammy Hagar Weekend of Winning

Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar is bringing The Best Of All Worlds Summer 2024 Tour to Tampa & he’s performing with rock heavyweights Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham! Plus, Loverboy will be opening the show.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (6/28-6/30) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Sammy Hagar perform live at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 14th!

Listening Times:

Fri. 6/28: 7p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

7p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 6/29: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 6/30: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/28/24-6/30/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Sammy Hagar live 7/14/23 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

