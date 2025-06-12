Score Front Row Heart Tickets For Pops During 98.9 WMMO’s Weekend of Winning

Pop Rocks

Still searching for the perfect Father’s Day gift for your pops? You could win big during 98.9 WMMO’s Pop Rocks Weekend of Winning!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (6/13-6/15) and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to see Heart at the Kia Center on June 27th!

Friday, 6/13: 5p-11p (every hour on the hour)

5p-11p (every hour on the hour) Saturday, 6/14: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sunday, 6/15: 10a-8p (every hour on the hour)

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/13/25-6/15/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords during the designated times and complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of front row tickets to see Heart on 6/27/25 at Kia Center. ARV = $500. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

