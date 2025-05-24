You Could Win Metallica Tickets This Week at 9:20a & 4:20p

Metallica

Metallica’s M72 World Tour is coming to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on June 6th and June 8th!

Listen this week (5/27-5/30) at 9:20a & 4:20p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show on June 8th! Plus, qualify for the Sandman grand prize of a two-night beach getaway to Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach!

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/27/25-5/30/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated times, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Odds vary. Prize: One pair single night tickets to see Metallica at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on June 8th, 2025. Grand Prize: two-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. ARV = $150. Grand Prize ARV = $500. Up to eight (8) winners will be selected. One (1) grand prize winner will be selected. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

