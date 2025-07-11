SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ Weekend of Winning

SeaWorld's Bands, Brew & BBQ

We’ve added even more flavor to SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular with Bands, Brew & BBQ. Savor hundreds of flavors from delicious food, refreshing cocktails, and ice-cold craft beer.  Catch live concerts by award-winning artists. Sunday, July 20th, Blue Oyster Cult takes the stage*! And be sure to stay for the spectacular ALL-NEW Ignite Drones & Fireworks show! Don’t miss SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ, every weekend now through August 24th.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (7/11-7/13) and enter them below for your opportunity to win four tickets to SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ to see Blue Oyster Cult in concert on July 20th!

Listening Times:

  • Fri. 7/11: 5p-11p
  • Sat. 7/12: 10a-7p
  • Sun. 7/13: 10a-8p

*Concerts are held indoors at the Nautilus Theatre and are included with park admission.

See the full concert lineup here.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

HRDB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/11/25-7/13/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $619.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!