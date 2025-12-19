SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration Weekend of Winning

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

The wonders of the sea meet the joy of the holidays at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration! From underwater discoveries on the all-new Expedition Odyssey ride, to making new friends with Emperor Penguins at Antarctica. Enjoy Sesame Street Land, award-winning shows, ice skating, a colorful parade, and festive new flavors in a winter wonderland filled with millions of twinkling lights. Real holiday cheer meets unreal wonders at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration. Select dates now through January 5th!

Listen for the keywords this weekend, (12/19-12/21), and enter them below for your opportunity to win four tickets to Seaworld’s Holiday Celebration happening select dates now through January 5th.

*SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is included with park admission.

Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/19/25-12/21/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration + parking pass (Christmas Celebration is select dates now through January 5th and is included with Park Admission). ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.