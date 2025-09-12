SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular Weekend of Winning

SeaWorld Spooktacular

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is back! Grab your costumes and get ready for a fun-filled Halloween celebration for the whole family, including trick-or-treating (with the purchase of a reusable bag) during this daytime event. Explore our decorated trail, meet colorful characters, and be sure to check out all of our immersive family Spooktacular Festivities, including the harvest maze! SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular runs select days, now through November 2nd.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (9/12-9/14) and enter them below for your chance to win 4 tickets to SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/12/25-9/14/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the official entry form above. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.