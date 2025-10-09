SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream Weekend of Winning

Howl-O-Scream

Havoc’s been unleashed at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream! Igniting scorching new fears no soul can escape. With 11 horrifying haunts, including 3 all-new haunted houses, 4 new scream-inducing scare zones, 4 pulse-pounding nighttime rides, 2 roaming hordes, 5 themed bars, and electrifying live shows including the all-new Sinister Show, Throttle!

Howl-O-Scream, celebrating 5 years of fear at SeaWorld Orlando, select nights September 5th through November 1st.

Discover why SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream is one of USA Today’s top theme park Halloween events.

Get your tickets now at HowlOScreamOrlando.com

Listen for the keywords this weekend, (10/10-10/12), and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to experience the fun courtesy of 98.9 WMMO!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/10/25-10/12/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the official entry form above. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream. ARV = $92. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

