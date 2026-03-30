SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival with Great White & Slaughter on April 11 & You Could Win Tickets

Seaworld Fest

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 flavors and 30 concerts! Enjoy mouthwatering dishes inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews. Get a taste of live music on Saturday, April 11th, when Great White & Slaughter take the stage.

Listen this week (3/30-4/3) inside the 8am hour with Jay & Brandi for your chance to win tickets!

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th. Concerts are free with park admission. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Great White & Slaughter

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/30/26-4/3/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for cue to call and dial 1-844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to win. Up to five on-air winners. Prize: Two one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld Orlando (expires 5/16/26). ARV = $384.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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