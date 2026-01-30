SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival with Jefferson Starship on February 20th & You Could Win Tickets

Seaworld Fest

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 flavors and 30 concerts! Enjoy mouthwatering dishes inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews. Get a taste of live music on Friday, February 20th when Jefferson Starship takes the stage.

You could win tickets this week (2/2-2/6) inside the 4pm hour with Supa Dave! Plus, enter below for your chance to win two tickets and a food & drink sampler lanyard!

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th. Concerts are free with park admission. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Jefferson Starship

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 30th - February 6th, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. For on-line, complete entry form above Odds vary. For on-air, listen for cue to call 2/2-2/6 and dial 1-844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to win. Up to one online winner and five on-air winners. Prize: Two one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld Orlando (expires 5/16/26), one ten-punch food and drink sampler lanyard and a parking pass. ARV = $384.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group