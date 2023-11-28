Sebastian Maniscalco Tickets For You

Sebastian Maniscalco

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco’s highly anticipated It Ain’t Right Tour is making a stop in Central Florida in 2024 and WMMO has your way in!

Listen with Denise this week (11/29-12/1) at 7a for your opportunity to see Sebastian Maniscalco at Amway Center on September 12th! You can also enter below for another way to win.

Tickets go on sale Friday, 12/1 at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 29th, 2023 - December 1st, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Sebastian Maniscalco at Amway Center on September 12, 2024. ARV = $139. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!