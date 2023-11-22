WMMO Second Helpings Wekeend

Nothing says Thanksgiving like going back for more so we’re serving up second helpings of your favorite artists all Thanksgiving Weekend!

It’s a Second Helpings Thanksgiving Weekend on WMMO!

Listen all weekend long for 2 and 3-song sets from every artist that plays.

You can put together your own blocks, too.

If you wanna be on-the-air, download the WMMO app and use the Open Mic feature to suggest 2 or 3 songs from your favorite artist or make a shoutout from your cookout or weekend party!

Brought to you by Mark Spain Real Estate.





