Sammy Hagar is bringing The Best Of All Worlds Summer 2024 Tour to Central Florida & he’s performing with rock heavyweights Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham! The tour will make a stop at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 14th, 2023. Plus, Loverboy will be opening the show.

