Sign-Up for the ORL 5K on the Runway at Orlando Executive Airport

5K on the Runway

The ORL 5K ON THE RUNWAY (formally known as 5k Run for the Angels) is a unique community event that brings runners and aviation supporters together for an unforgettable race on an airport runway—all while supporting meaningful aviation-related causes. It takes place on Saturday, April 4th at Orlando Executive Airport.

Proceeds from the event benefit Angel Flight Southeast, Vision of Flight, and The Orlando Youth Aviation Center, three organizations making a powerful impact through aviation.

Click here to sign-up!

Special thank you to event sponsor Sheltair!

