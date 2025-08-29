Stevie Nicks Weekend of Winning

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks is performing live in concert at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on December 7th and we have your shot to score tickets all weekend long!

Listen for the keywords this Labor Day Weekend (8/29-9/1) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of 98.9 WMMO!

Listening Times:

  • Friday, 8/29: 6p-11p (every hour on the hour)
  • Saturday, 8/30: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)
  • Sunday, 8/31: 10a-8p (every hour on the hour)
  • Monday, 9/1: 6a-midnight (every hour on the hour)

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/29/25-9/1/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Steve Nicks at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on 12/7/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

