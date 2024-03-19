Stone Temple Pilots Tickets Up For Grabs

JUST ANNOUNCED! Stone Temple Pilots and +LIVE+ are bringing The Jubilee Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 28th and you could win tickets to see them in concert!

Listen this week (3/19-3/22) at 9a & 4p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below (3/19-4/28) for another way to win.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 22nd at 10a.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. March 19th, 2023 - March 22nd, 2023 (ON-AIR), March 19th, 2024-April 28th, 2024 (ONLINE). Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 or complete Official Entry Form above to win. Up to seven (7) winners will be selected on-air and one (1) winner will be selected online. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Stone Temple Pilots and +LIVE+ at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August, 28, 2024. ARV = $59. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

