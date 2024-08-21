Stone Temple Pilots weekend of winning

Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots and +LIVE+ are bringing The Jubilee Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 28th and you could win tickets to see them in concert!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (8/23-8/25) and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

Listening Times:

Fri. 8/23: 6p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

6p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 8/24: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 8/25: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/23/24-8/25/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords during the designated times and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Stone Temple Pilots and +LIVE+ at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August, 28, 2024. ARV = $117. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

