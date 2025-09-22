Styx is Coming to Orlando & Supa Dave has Tickets This Week

JUST ANNOUNCED! Styx returns to Orlando on February 24th, 2026 at the Dr. Phillips Center.

This week, you could score two tickets to the show. Just listen to Supa Dave (9/22-9/26) inside the 4pm hour for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Styx!

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, September 26th at 10am. Click here for info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/22/25-9/26/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen during the designated time, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Styx on 2/24/26 at DPAC Orlando. ARV - $150 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.