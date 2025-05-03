Supa Dave Has Jeff Ross Tickets For You

Jeff Ross

Comedian and roastmaster Jeff Ross is bringing his Take a Banana For The Ride Tour to Central Florida and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show!

Listen to WTF (What The Florida?!?!) with Supa Dave this week (5/5-5/9) at 4:20p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Jeff Ross at Hard Rock Live on July 25th!

To purchase tickets, click here.

What The Florida

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/5/25-5/9/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds Vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Jeff Ross at Hard Rock Live on 7/25/25. ARV = $124. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

