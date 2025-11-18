Supa Dave has Your Opportunity to Win Mötley Crüe Tickets This Week

Motley Crue

This week, 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to The Return of the Carnival of Sins: Mötley Crüe, at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 15th, 2026! Marking 20 years since their iconic Carnival of Sins tour and 45 years of Mötley Crüe, it’s a show you don’t want to miss.

Listen to Supa Dave this week (11/18–11/21) at 5 p.m. hour for your chance to win. When you hear the cue, dial 844-862-9890 and be the correct caller and the tickets are yours!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/18/25-11/21/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen during the designated time this week (11/18-11/21) and call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Mötley Crüe at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa, FL, on 08/15/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group