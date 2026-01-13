Supa Dave Has Your Tickets to the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by MasterCard- 1/25

API presented by MasterCard

Join Supa Dave and the 98.9 WMMO Crew on Sunday, January 25th, at Tom’s Watch Bar in Orlando, from 4p-6p, for your chance to win tickets to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard. Tickets are courtesy of Michelob ULTRA. Come join us for Michelob ULTRA specials, like $1 ULTRA when you sign up for Tom’s Fan Club.

One lucky winner will receive a pair of one-day passes to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard on Friday, March 6th, 2026.

Tom’s Watch Bar is located at 8050 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

©2025 Cox Media Group