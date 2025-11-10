Supa Dave Wants to Send You to Spend An Evening with TOTO

Toto

This week, 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to An Evening with TOTO at Hard Rock Live on Sunday, March 1st! Enjoy over two hours of iconic hits like “Africa,” “Rosanna,” and “Hold the Line” as Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams bring their legendary sound to the stage.

Listen to Supa Dave this week (11/10-11/13) inside the 5pm hour for your chance to win two tickets to the show.

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/10/25-11/13/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen during the designated time this week (11/10-11/13) and call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see TOTO at the Hard Rock Live on 03/1/26. ARV = $164.60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

